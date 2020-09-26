G.Skill releases low latency CL 16 DDR4 4000 & 4400 memory kits

You're watching Advertisements

Both the Trident Z Royal, Triden Z RGB, and Ripjaws V series will be seeing new high-performance kits using hand-screened Samsung B-die RAM.

16 GB and 32 GB kits are available, with optimized DDR4-4000 CL16-19-19-39 aimed at intel 10th gen and Z490 chipsets. Pricing starts at €105.

Another option is the more extreme version, the DDR4-4400 CL16-19-19-39 that is aimed at overclockers and what G.skill calls "enthusiasts". Pricing starts at €180.

While not exactly being cheap, getting 16 GB 4400 Mhz RAM is despite all, a very decent price drop compared with the market before the summer holidays, and it's always great to see memory kits aimed at gamers closing in on the standard ones in pricing.