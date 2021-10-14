G.SKILL launches flagship Trident Z5 DDR5 Memory

HQ

The release of DDR5 is just around the corner, G.Skill has announced their new Trident Z5 and the Z5 RGB series, both using Samsung DDR5. Timings go up to DDR5-6400 CL36-36-36-76 2x16GB, and as always, the Trident series is made for overclocking.

While 6400-CL 36 may sound like very loose timings, it's a vast improvement over the standard 4800-CL40. The IC's have double the amount of banks and bank groups, making for dual 32-bit sub channels. There is a built-in PMIC (power management integrated circuit) chip on the modules, which at least in theory will ensure more stable power management and more stable overclocks.

G.Skill promises "extreme memory performance" with the Trident Z5 being "he ultimate choice for experiencing ultra-high performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms."

The heat spreader design is classic Trident design with a modern twist, both metallic silver or powdered matte is combined with black brushed aluminium.

The RGB version has a redesigned light bar more modern and sleek than previous generation, and the RGB can be controlled via the motherboard or G.Skill's own Lightning Control software.

While pricing is currently unknown, the modules will start shipping next month.