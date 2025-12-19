G.Skill directly blames AI for extreme cost increases

HQ

The press release is one of the shortest in history and reads

"DRAM prices are experiencing significant industry-wide volatility, due to severe global supply constraints and shortages, driven by unprecedented high demand from the AI industry.

As a result, G.SKILL procurement and sourcing costs have substantially increased. G.SKILL pricing reflect industry-wide component cost increases from IC suppliers and is subject to change without notice based on market conditions.

Purchasers should be mindful of the pricing before purchasing. Thank you."

This comes as Framework had to increase their prices 50% from one day to the next, and Micron who makes DRAM had to close down their entire consumer division in order to keep up with demand. This is in addition to Samsung and SK Hynix being very straight forward about not being able to keep up with the demand, and Samsung officially stating that they will not ramp up production - which is already on track to be expanded, neither will the commit to long term agreements on the consumer side of business, with SK Hynix just stating that despite their best efforts, they are no where near able to keep up with demand.

This does not bode well for DRAM prices next year. Or the year after that.