G.SKILL breaks DDR5 standard for speed

When DDR5 was announced, a speed of 8400Mhz was intended to be a maximum, and would take years from release of the initial 4800 Mhz kits to reach. G.Skill seems to be in a hurry, and has already overclocked way past that maximum.

Using G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 memory in combination with the Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard, and an Intel i9-12900K CPU, DDR5-8888 CL88-88-88-88 was achieved by the overclocker known as lupin_no_musume.

This is objectively a small improvement from the November 2021 record of DDR-8704, and even at that, liquid nitrogen was used for cooling.

"We are very excited to collaborate with the ASUS ROG team to break the DDR5 frequency world record at DDR5-8888 with our best-in-class hardware," said Tequila Huang, corporate vice president of G.SKILL International. "This demonstrates the unparalleled overclocking potential of DDR5, and we will continue to dedicate effort into developing faster DDR5 memory for overclockers and PC enthusiasts."