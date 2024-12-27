GSC Game World kicks off S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 fundraiser to restore power to Ukrainian schools

HQ

While we've been celebrating Christmas, eating good food, arguing with relatives, playing video games and sleeping in - Ukraine, as usual, has been suffering. Russia's war rages on and even during the Christmas holidays they have targeted civilians and infrastructure like power stations with terrorist bombings.

Ukrainian GSC Game World wants to draw attention to this and try to mitigate it. They have therefore joined forces with United24 for a fundraiser where you can combine benefit with pleasure linked to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The idea is to collect generators to power 112 schools in the country during the cold winter months.

Therefore, anyone who donates at least $10 to these generators will automatically be entered into a contest where you can win:



20 game keys



20 limited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl T-shirts



If you feel extra generous and give at least $24 you can also win:



3 United24 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2-branded radiation dosimeters;



10 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition Physical packages that include physical copies of game souvenirs and memorabilia



If this is a cause you would like to support, you can find more information about the campaign here, and read our review of the game here.