GSC Game World has an incredible story to share in new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 documentary

HQ

We've seen 'The Making of' documentaries before, although there's usually not much spectacular to tell really, which often leads to the film crew trying to invent some drama using classic reality show techniques. But... the documentary The War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 does not fall into the latter category.

Instead, what we have here is one of the most dramatic development stories we've ever seen. As if a pandemic, cyber attacks, the relocation of an entire studio to another country and more weren't enough, Ukrainian developer GSC Game Worlds has, of course, been hit by Russia's senseless war.

As a result, it's an extraordinary journey we're being taken on in a collaboration between Microsoft and GSC Game World. For the developer's 500 or so employees and all of Ukraine's gamers, the game has become something much more: a kind of symbol of standing up to evil forces, survival, and proof that the country can live and deliver even in the toughest of times.

Mariia Grygorovych is the creative director of the game and says in the press release:

"Speaking personally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest and the most complex video game in my life. It was ambitious from the very beginning, but turned out to be an ultimate challenge by itself. It's extremely important and extremely personal, and it's a game made in the most stressful circumstances possible. That includes the pandemic, relocation, cyberattacks and, above all of that - war tearing our Homeland apart.

I wish the war never happened. I wish all of this never happened. But it did. And we're grateful for the opportunity to share all of this with the world, because the world should know. This is us. This is our story."

Watch the 90-minute documentary below, we promise it's time well spent.