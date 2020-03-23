GSC Game World gives fans the first look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Isolation has people behaving strangely and there is nothing more unusual than receiving news regarding S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Next week will mark one year since the re-resurrection of the game and GSC Game World finally opted for showing something. This is the first screenshot of the future entry, and the only thing you can see are old cars sinking in a swamp under the moonlit sky - or is it? Iif you take a look at the middle of the screen you will see something. The air looks thick and curled, mysterious.

GSC Game World is celebrating the 13th birthday of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl (actually, it was last Friday). As it states on Twitter, and things have changed a lot since that day. "A lot of you are joining social isolation now. That's why today, on a very special occasion, we are ready to slightly uncover the mystery of what we are working on. This is the first glimpse of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2".

GSC Game World informed last week that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all the staff will be working from home, hoping that changes will not affect the development plan. We hope that too.