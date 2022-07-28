Gruntilda from Banjo-Kazooie gets insanely detailed statue

HQ

First 4 Figures makes some of the best looking video merchandise there is, and is first and foremost known for their statues. Recently, they have been bringing classic Rare characters alive, and now it is time for yet another one - Gruntilda.

This is the very, very evil witch from the Banjo-Kazooie games and she comes with all bells and whistles for a really nice display in two different editions; Standard and Exclusive. It's a huge and insanely detailed beast weighting 8.164kg, measuring 44cm x 48cm x 40cm, and therefore costs accordingly.

Currently there is an Early Bird offer in place running for another 19 days saving you $55-$60, but it is still priced $599.99 for the Standard edition and $623.99 for the Exclusive edition. Check out a presentation in the video below and head over to the links above to read more and perhaps place your pre-order ("Treat yourself", as Tom Haverford would have said). Gruntilda has a planned delivery in Q3 2023.