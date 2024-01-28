Gru and his family go on the run in the first trailer for Despicable Me 4

HQ

Universal and Illumination have dropped the first trailer for Despicable Me 4, which is planned to hit theatres on 3rd July 2024.

Backed by the absolute guitar anthem that is Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine, the trailer sees Gru (Steve Carrell) and his family forced to go on the run after his nemesis Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) escapes from prison and seeks revenge.

Alongside Carrell and Ferrell, the film also stars new characters voiced by Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan. Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, Pierre Coffin also return for the fourth instalment.

Released in 2017, Despicable Me 3 was a huge financial success, with it being the fourth highest grossing animated film of all time during the time of its theatrical run. Even with a mixed reception from critics, the film managed to pull in $1.035 billion worldwide.

You can check out the new trailer for Despicable Me 4 below: