GRTV takes a quick look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Last week we published our first impressions preview of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the new foldable phone from tech giant Samsung, and you can read that preview here. We're currently working on the full review of the unique phone and for those of you who want to check the Z Flip out in video form, the latest episode of Quick Look is for you.

Take a look at the video in which we go through the specifics of the innovative gadget and show the phone in its well-designed glory below.