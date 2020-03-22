Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

GRTV gives a COVID-19 update and tour in new video

Dóri is out and about and is, with that, giving you a second update and tour of the Gamereactor headquarters in Denmark.

In our new video series Out of Office, we bring you updates from editors around the world within our vast and international network. Previously we've heard personal updates from Magnus, Markus, Lisa, Mike and Dóri and now, the latter has decided to update his original video with some footage from the Gamereactor headquarters and its surrounding areas in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Take a look at the video below and stay safe.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
GRTV gives a COVID-19 update and tour in new video


Loading next content