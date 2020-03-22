GRTV gives a COVID-19 update and tour in new video

Dansk
In our new video series Out of Office, we bring you updates from editors around the world within our vast and international network. Previously we've heard personal updates from Magnus, Markus, Lisa, Mike and Dóri and now, the latter has decided to update his original video with some footage from the Gamereactor headquarters and its surrounding areas in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Take a look at the video below and stay safe.
