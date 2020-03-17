GRTV checks out the brand-new wood-panelled HP Envy x360

In our latest Quick Look, we got hands-on with the brand new HP Envy x360 Wood. The new line of unusual materials continues with this latest laptop having an integrated wood panel underneath the keyboard. Internally, the laptop is fitted with a 10th Gen i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 Ram and a 250gb SSD. The screen is a standard full HD panel that can upscale to a 4k resolution and the speakers are still the Bang & Olsen setup that comes standard with HP.

Whilst the internal specs are not as powerful as we initially expected it seems that the main interest point with this new Laptop will be the wood panel, which yet again falls short of expectations.