GRTV brings the latest coronavirus update in Out of Office

Self-isolation makes for some innovative work solutions and the GRTV team is working hard to get content ready as usual.

We're here with yet another COVID-19 update in the latest episode of our new video series Out of Office. As the Gamereactor office is closed, editors within the network are coming up with innovative ideas of how to do their day-to-day work from home and while most of the editors see very little difference when comparing working at the office and working from home, the GRTV team are having to innovate.

In the latest episode of Out of Office, Dóri builds his own set in the comfort of his own home. Take a look below.

