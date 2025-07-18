Grown Ups 3 may yet become a reality

Love them or hate them, the Grown Ups films attracted a lot of fans when they premiered in cinemas, offering a great balance of comedy for all audiences and ages. Featuring a stacked cast of American comedy legends, the first film did well enough that a second came very soon, but that wasn't reflected with the second film, as we're still waiting for news on a third flick. Although maybe we won't be for long...

Speaking to The Direct, Kevin James has commented on Grown Ups 3 and seemingly teased that a third film is on the way. When asked about if we'll ever get a third movie and if there have been talks about it, he explains, "there have been," and then goes further to add the following:

"I think there have been. And I think, yeah, I think you can keep hope alive. I can say that. I would keep a lot of hope alive. And I think it's happening—something's happening. I can say that."

This doesn't mean it will be any time soon, but considering Netflix and Adam Sandler are two peas in a pod these days, with James even working with the streamer on a few different projects, perhaps Grown Ups 3 will be a Netflix project too?

Would you watch a third Grown Ups movie?