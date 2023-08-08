Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Detective Pikachu Returns

      Growlithe, Darmanitan join the investigations in Detective Pikachu Returns trailer

      We'll be getting some help in figuring out the darkest crimes of the Pokémon universe.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      In the new Detective Pikachu Returns trailer, we were introduced to a load of new characters in the human and Pokémon worlds.

      The human who can understand Detective Pikachu is called Tim, who is currently a college student. His family consists of his dad Harry, his mother Irene, and his sister Sophia. There are also plenty of other people to meet outside of Tim's family such as the Mayor and Tim's college schoolmates.

      For this case, Detective Pikachu might not be enough on his own to track down every lead, and so we'll have to enlist the help of some other Pokemon. Growlithe can track down smells to lead you on the right path, and Darmanitan gives us a good dose of extra muscle.

      Detective Pikachu launches on the 6th of October.

      HQ

      Related texts



      Loading next content