Group chats can now be formed across Instagram and Messenger

Instagram and Messenger users are now able to interact with each other via group chats thanks to brand-new update. Within these cross-app chats, users can now engage in polls, set chat themes and custom reactions, and watch new exclusive content from celebrities such as Cardi B, Steve Aoki, and Travis Barker.

Additionally, group tying indicators have now been added, to enable to you to see which members of the chat are typing. Polls have also been added to Instagram messages for the first time, and Instagram users will now be able to view feed posts with others by using the 'Watch Together' feature.

You can read more about the new cross-app update here.

Thanks, Engadget.