Grounded's next update makes me hate spiders even more

The next big update coming to Obsidian Entertainment's tiny adventuring title Grounded was revealed yesterday at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. The update, called The Shroom & Doom Update, will be arriving on June 30 on all platforms the game is available on, and will be bringing a variety of new content to explore, including, a terrifying new spider boss called the Brood Mother, mushrooms, pets, and the ability to sit.

All of what we can expect to find in the update was provided in the most recent trailer (which you can watch below), and even revealed that players can look forward to being able to unlock achievements in the title.

The game is still in its preview state, and there was no mention of an official release date yet, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to be excited about come late June when this update lands.