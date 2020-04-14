Grounded will have an "arachnophobia mode"

During the last Inside Xbox live stream, Obsidian had more to share regarding its upcoming co-op survival game (which also has a singleplayer mode). In the game, you are playing as a shrunken kid in your own backyard, and being tiny means that basically everything is lethal - such as regular spiders. Some people are really afraid of spiders, however, to the point of it being a phobia called arachnophobia - and if small eight-legged creatures are scary, imagine the really big ones. Fortunately, Obsidian aims to make this an inclusive game. This was revealed during a Twitter conversation where a user said the spider filled trailer showed that it wasn't a game for him/her. The studio replied:

"Good news for you, @TheRealKoding - the @GroundedTheGame team is implementing an arachnophobia mode to help with those who aren't fans of spiders and still want to enjoy the game!"

Obsidian then followed this tweet up with the following clarification:

"There is still research being done as to what it will finally do. Once we're ready to show it off, we will!"

So there you have it. Grounded can be enjoyed with or without spiders.