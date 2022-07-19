Grounded will become an animated TV series

HQ

On September 9, it's finally time for Grounded to leave Early Access/Game Preview and be officially released for PC and Xbox. It has managed to get quite the following even at an early stage with over ten million players, and offers a survival adventure where you and some friends (if you want to) have to stay alive in a ruthless environment; your backyard.

That probably don't sound too bad, but as you are a kid shrunken to a microscopic size, everything is hard and enormous - and don't get us started about the bugs. The concept with tiny kids was a huge success in 1989 when the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was released, and clearly people still thinks this concept holds up for a filmatization.

Deadline reports that Brent Friedman, writer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, has been tasked with creating an animated TV series based on Grounded together with Brien Goodrich, who has mainly worked with the Halo games previously.

It seems like the Xbox team has decided to double down on creating movies or TV series based on their franchises, and earlier this year we got Halo on Paramount+, with Fallout and Gears of War currently being under production and now also Grounded. Sony also has stuff coming like Horizon and Twisted Metal, and Netflix has produced a ton of shows based on videogames already with more being on the way.

Do you think the concept of kids surviving against all odds in their own backyard sounds like a good concept for a show?