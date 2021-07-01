English
Grounded

Grounded now has pets, spiders and Achievements

Oh... and don't forget harvestable mushrooms.

Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded has now received a pretty major update called Shroom and Doom. And mushrooms are a big part of it as you can now harvest all those mushrooms and build pretty spectacular stuff with it - like a medieval castle. The first boss, Broodmother, has also been added for people who really want good loot.

There are plenty of other stuff as well like the ability to have pets, which Obsidian claims was one of the most requested features. And Grounded finally now has got Achievements. Head over this way to see what you need to do to get those sweet 1000 points.

