Grounded

Grounded now has over 20 million tiny survivors

We expect this to grow a whole lot more when Grounded launches for PlayStation and Switch in April.

Yesterday was the big day when something we already kind of knew about was officially announced - Grounded is coming to PlayStation and Switch. This will happen on April 16, something that hopefully will lead to millions of new microscopic survivors in your very own backyard (which a seriously dangerous place if you are really, really tiny).

And all the new players will be met by an absolutely huge community. As revealed by Obsidian Entertainment with a charming Goonies inspired image, there are now over 20 million players in Grounded. As the game has full cross-play support, there definitely won't be any shortage of shrunken kids to survive with online.

Grounded

