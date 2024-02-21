Grounded is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on the 16th of April

HQ

We all expected it, and now at the recent Nintendo Direct presentation it has been confirmed. Grounded - Obsidian's sandbox action game where you're shrunk to a tiny size in your own backyard - is heading to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on the 16th of April.

These versions of the game come packed with all the content currently available in the Xbox and PC versions. You'll be able to team up with friends on all platforms as you explore the wilderness of your garden, fighting massive bugs and making friends out of smaller ones.