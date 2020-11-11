English
Grounded

Grounded has now reached over 5 million players

We suspect Xbox Game Pass may be a major contributor to its success.

It isn't pushing any technical limits and does not have dinosaurs, zombies, dragons, or aliens. But this hasn't prevented Grounded, a game about shrunken kids lost in the backyard, from being a really big success for Obsidian.

It is being developed by a smaller team of 14 people, and now Microsoft has revealed that is has reached more than 5 million players, a quite remarkable feat. It is currently available as an Early Access/Game preview title and is also included with Xbox Game Pass.

The next update for the game, something we have written about previously, is a koi pond - and it has now been released. A launch trailer for this major new feature can be found below. Have you tried surviving in the very hostile Grounded yet?

Grounded

