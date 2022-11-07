Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Grounded has more than 13 million players

      And the game only just officially launched recently.

      Back in February, it was revealed that Grounded had attracted over 10 million players since the Early Access launch back in 2020. In September, it was finally officially released, and clearly this was something gamers had been waiting for.

      Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty now says that Grounded has in fact climbed to over 13 million players who have been trying to survive as tiny kids in a seemingly enormous and endless backyard, filled with hazards and challenges. We really enjoyed the game, something you can read more about in our review.

      Have you tried Grounded yourself yet? It is available for both PC and Xbox, and is included with Game Pass.

