Grounded had quite the successful early access release

Grounded is Obsidian Entertainment's new 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids'-style survival game in which players take on the roles of one of four very tiny shrunken children in a normal-sized world, able to hide from seemingly massive bugs inside of soda cans and on top of lost baseballs in the lawn jungle. The game released as an early access title on PC and Xbox One (also available through Xbox Game Pass on both PC and Xbox One) yesterday and it had a successful first day, to say the least.

As caught by BenjiSales on Twitter, the game reached first place on Steam's sales charts, surpassing 12,5K concurrent players and became the second-most-watched game on Twitch.

