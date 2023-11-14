Grounded gives deep dive into Make It and Break It update

HQ

Grounded has just released a new video showcasing what's coming in its third major update. Entitled the Make It and Break It update, it'll be bringing a lot of new features, most of which will centre around the ability for players to design their own levels. We did report on the concept of this update previously, but now we have some more concrete details as the patch details have been revealed.

You'll be allowed to build levels in the Backyard and the Grassbox. The Backyard is essentially the game's main play space, while the Grassbox is a completely blank slate, for you to do whatever you want with it.

Alongside this bigger, sweeping changes, there are some smaller but notable additions coming in this new update for Grounded as well. Consumables will now have a cooldown, difficulty modes will be more balanced, and there will be expanded options for custom games. Check it out in the video down below, or, if reading is more you're thing, the full patch notes are here:

HQ

Grounded is out now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.