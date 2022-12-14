Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grounded

Grounded gets a new update and reaches 15 million players

It has grown by two million gamers in only a month.

After a long time as an Early Access/Game Preview title, Grounded was finally released to much acclaim in September. Since then, gamers have been trying to survive in a suburb backyard somewhere in America as shrunken child.

Last month, we reported that Grounded had reached more than 13 million players in less than two months sine the release and since then it has continued to grow - a lot. Obsidian has now revealed on Twitter that the game now has climbed over 15 million players, just a month later.

And this wasn't the only good news they had, as an update has also been launched, taking the game up to version 1.1.1. You can check out the full patch notes over here, which includes a few things regarding Christmas trees.

Grounded

Grounded
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

We've explored a garden in the phenomenal Grounded, an adventure that gives a whole new meaning to the term "big challenges".



