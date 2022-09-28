Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grounded

Grounded gets a full release trailer

Obsidian Entertainment takes survival to the next level.

Over two years have passed since Grounded was released as an Early Access title for Steam and Game Preview for Xbox. Since then, Obsidian Entertainment has continuously expanded the adventure and listen to the community.

This has resulted in a both an entertaining and exciting adventure, in which you have to survive in you own backyard - but shrunken to the size of an ant. Check out the launch trailer below and hurry up and try it out, as it has now been officially released as a finished product.

Grounded is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.

Grounded

