Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grounded

Grounded expanded with the Super Duper Game Update

Wasps and plenty of new content has been added, and the game is officially also Steam Deck compatible.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was a while since we got a major update for the wonderful survival simulator Grounded. but now it has arrived, offering an improved gaming experience. The update is called the Super Duper Update and introduces a variety of new features, including the addition of wasps, which will provide players with an extra challenge as they navigate through the game's environment.

In addition to the wasps, the update also includes "many quality-of-life changes, more than 100 new items to craft, a brand new Base Coziness feature" and a whole lot more. Check out Xbox Wire for more information, and don't forget to watch the trailer showing all new things off below.

HQ
GroundedGrounded

Related texts

0
GroundedScore

Grounded
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

We've explored a garden in the phenomenal Grounded, an adventure that gives a whole new meaning to the term "big challenges".



Loading next content