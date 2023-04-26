Grounded expanded with the Super Duper Game Update

HQ

It was a while since we got a major update for the wonderful survival simulator Grounded. but now it has arrived, offering an improved gaming experience. The update is called the Super Duper Update and introduces a variety of new features, including the addition of wasps, which will provide players with an extra challenge as they navigate through the game's environment.

In addition to the wasps, the update also includes "many quality-of-life changes, more than 100 new items to craft, a brand new Base Coziness feature" and a whole lot more. Check out Xbox Wire for more information, and don't forget to watch the trailer showing all new things off below.