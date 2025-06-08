Grounded 2 announced and launches this summer

Obsidian has been busy. In addition to the launch of Avowed and work on The Outer Worlds 2, they have been working on a third title, and during tonight's Xbox Showcase we found out what it was about. Grounded 2, the sequel to the 2020 survival title, is set to launch this summer, and this time there will be even more bugs, spiders, and other nasties to deal with for our main characters who have shrunk to the size of a grain of rice.

The launch will take place via a so-called Early Access version (as was the original title), so don't expect the adventure to be complete when it is released on July 29. You can check out the trailer below.