Grønlands hvide guld: Greenland documentary reignites colonial debate

DR's controversial film sparks public reckoning before being pulled amid political backlash.

The latest news on Greenland. A recent Danish documentary uncovering the vast economic gains Denmark reaped from a cryolite mine in Greenland has stirred strong emotions across the region. You can learn more about the documentary here.

While the film struck a chord in Greenland, fuelling conversations around colonial legacy and economic justice, the reaction in Denmark took a sharp turn after economists questioned the methodology behind the estimated 400 billion kroner in revenue.

DR initially defended the film, but eventually retracted it and accepted the resignation of a senior editor, citing concerns over data presentation. Now, it remains to be seen whether the documentary's disappearance will silence the discussion or deepen the reckoning.

