Grocery shoppers shocked by live frog in bag of lettuce

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A bag of salad has made headlines in Australia after friends who bought it at a local grocery store found a live frog among the green leaves. The incident occurred in the western part of the country, and the friends took it surprisingly calmly. They even named the little frog "Greg" before finally releasing it at a pond near their home.

The salad was reportedly purchased from the Woolworths Group, and the company has stated that it is taking the incident extremely seriously and has launched an internal investigation in collaboration with its suppliers to get to the bottom of the matter.

In a statment to local media the friends who made the discovery said:

"Obviously there's a little frog hiding out and, yeah, we all had a little laugh about it,"

Woolworths described it as an isolated incident and was careful to point out that their producers undergo multiple quality checks before products reach store shelves.