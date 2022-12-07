Gris is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series next week

HQ

Developer Nomada Studio is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its title Gris by deciding to release the game once more, this time on current-gen systems (PS5 and Xbox Series). With this upgraded release in mind, the game will feature console performance more in line with what the platforms can offer.

Specifically, Xbox Series S owners can look forward to 2K/120fps gameplay, Xbox Series X will get 4K/60fps or 2K/120fps, and PlayStation 5 players can enjoy 4K/120fps and full DualSense integration including haptics and speaker support.

Gris will officially make its current-gen debut on December 13, and ahead of that date, you can catch the Xbox Series/PS5 trailer below.