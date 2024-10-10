GRIS and Neva composer explains why they prefer making music for videogames instead of movies

HQ

GRIS, Nomada Studio's award winning game, had music from Berlinist, and indie music band from Barcelona, who have gained more visibility thanks to the game. They have reunited with Nomada for its latest game, Neva, but have also made music for other videogames, like the RPG Worldless.

Back in the Neva preview event in Barcelona, we had the pleasure to talk to Marco Albano, one of Berlinist's leads, who told us why he prefers making music for videogames instead of movies.

When asked if they would like to make music for a movie, he said they would really love that, but they prefer videogames: "We really love to make a movie, but videogame, with those interactive parts and the fact that it's not a passive medium, that you can play with it, it's a little bit more interesting for us."

Albano admits they love to play videogames and love the feeling when music helps while playing. "When the music helps you out during a playing session of your favorite game is something that really fulfill us as as people".

"There is a before and after GRIS": Berlinist reflects on how the game changed their career

GRIS, released in 2018, was a turning point for the band, which launched its first song in 2012. "It changed us a lot because there is a before and after GRIS. It was our first our first experience working in the video game industry as a composer and so it made us love video game a lot more than before".

"We already loved video games before GRIS but now, as part of them it's something special to do a soundtrack, but it's a privilege when you can work for a soundtrack for game like this", he continues.

Albani told us about how Neva's music is different from GRIS', more dinamic as this time there is combat in the game. Their other most recent game, Worldless, is more electronic than GRIS' music. He also told us that they are planning a concert next year.

You can watch below our full interview with Berlanist's Marco Albani, GRIS and Neva composer, and know more about what we think of the new game by Nomada Studio here.