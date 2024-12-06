Grindr names Pedro Pascal the Hottest Man of the Year

HQ

Around this time of the year, every year, we see publications and companies producing rewinds or unwrapped systems that recap the year that was, while others simply name their favourites in a list of categories. For the video game world, we tend toward The Game Awards and other awarding ceremonies, but for dating site Grindr they take a different approach.

The annual Grindr Unwrapped has arrived and in it we get to learn a whole lot about a collection of voted on segments among the LGBTQ+ community, including who has been dubbed the Hottest Man of the Year. That award has gone to Gladiator II and soon to be Mr. Fantastic himself, Pedro Pascal, and frankly it's hard to dispute that. The actor beat out Jonathan Bailey, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and Jeremy Allen White to win the award.

As for the other categories, this ranges from more basic things like Most Roamed to Destination (which was New York City) to Gayme of the Year that went to Dress to Impress of all things, beating out The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, Baldur's Gate III, Dead by Daylight, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (an interesting collection to say the least). There was also a whole slate of significantly more lewd categories, which if you're interested in checking out, you can head to Grindr's Unwrapped page to see more.

