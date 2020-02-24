Grimes leaked her Cyberpunk 2077 character's story

Apart from Keanu Reeves having been confirmed portraying Johnny Silverhand in CD Projekt Red's upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077, another celebrity face is set to be seen. Musician and performer Grimes was confirmed portraying in-game pop sensation Lizzy Wizzy last year (Grimes even performed live during last year's The Game Awards) and in a recent live stream, the artist shared a lot of information regarding her character by essentially spoiling Lizzy's entire backstory. The stream was swiftly taken down, although reuploads can be found on YouTube for those wanting to learn all about the pop sensation's backstory. If you want the juicy details (via Reddit) and don't feel like watching a long stream, you can find the specific quote below, but be warned, it's most definitely a spoiler.

"I did my voice acting for Lizzy Wizzy, that game is going to be fucking good. I mean I haven't played it, but I saw someone play an hour of the game. The game was fantastic, and I play a pop star who committed suicide on stage and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour and then she finished the show as a cyborg. One of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made".