Grim will be Rainbow Six Siege's next Operator

HQ

Ubisoft has, as part of the Berlin Major tournament, announced the next Operator for Rainbow Six: Siege, and revealed when the next season, known as Operation Brutal Swarm will begin in the game.

Set to kick off on September 6, we're told that this season will bring an additional map (Stadium), the second phase of the Reputation System that aims to reduce toxicity in-game, match replay reporting, various gameplay improvements, and of course the aforementioned new Operator.

This character is called Grim, and is a Singaporean Attacker who uses his Kawan Hive Launcher System gadget to deploy canisters onto the floor, which will release a swarm of bots into the air that reveal the location of any Defender that passes through the swarm. Grim will also be equipped with a 552 Commando assault rifle or a SG-CQB shotgun, alongside a P229 secondary weapon, and will be a high-speed, low-armour Operator, so expect to move around a lot when using this character.

Take a look at Grim in action in the gameplay video below.