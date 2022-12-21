Grim Guardians: Demon Purge gets new trailer and a release date

Inti Creates are known as specialists on 2D action and have spoiled us before with several games in the Mega Man franchise and a whole lot more. Next year they have a brand new IP coming starring a pair of demon hunting sisters taking on a spooky castle filled with monsters (and demons, we presume), called Grim Guardians: Demon Purge.

You will get to play as both sisters, having different skillsets, and co-op is also confirmed. We cannot help but thinking of classic Castlevania adventures when watching the new trailer that was just released, which also reveals a February 23 release date for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Check out this promising adventure below.