news
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge gets new trailer and a release date

This might be of interest for all starved Castlevania fans out there.

Inti Creates are known as specialists on 2D action and have spoiled us before with several games in the Mega Man franchise and a whole lot more. Next year they have a brand new IP coming starring a pair of demon hunting sisters taking on a spooky castle filled with monsters (and demons, we presume), called Grim Guardians: Demon Purge.

You will get to play as both sisters, having different skillsets, and co-op is also confirmed. We cannot help but thinking of classic Castlevania adventures when watching the new trailer that was just released, which also reveals a February 23 release date for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Check out this promising adventure below.

