Grigor Dimitrov withdraws from Paris Masters, but feels proud to assess his condition: "It was the right time to stop"

Grigor Dimitrov's return to the tennis courts was cut short with only one match. Despite winning his first round match against home favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, his first match since his pectoral injury at Wimbledon, he decided to withdraw before the secound round match against Daniil Medvedev scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Dimitrov spent three month in the sidelines. It is already remarkable that he was able to return to play in Paris, the last big ATP tournament of the year before the Finals (where he didn't qualify). The 34-year-old Bulgarian himself expresses he's "proud to be able to assess mi condition and prove that my efforts and those of my team are in the right direction".

"After performing competitively for some days, I felt confident it was the right time to stop", he posted on Instagram. "Excited for the challenged and opportunity 2026 will bring!".

This means that Daniil Medvedev skips second round and will meet with Lorenzo Sonego (who defeated compatriot Lorenzo Musetti) in round of 16, with Davidovich or Zverev as possible quarter-final rivals.