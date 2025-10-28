Grigor Dimitrov dominates Mpetshi Perricard in successful return from injury

HQ

Grigor Dimitrov has found success in his return to the tennis courts at the Paris Masters, 14 weeks after his withdrawal at Wimbledon, forced to retire due to pectoral muscle injury. He defeated home favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(5), 6-1, saving three break points and breaking the French player three times.

"It never happened to me, so I think I'm still trying to wrap my head around the whole time away from the court", said the Bulgarian, about his triumphant retirement coming from a long injury. "I think winning or losing tonight, I still would have felt like I've given all I had. Of course, it's very difficult to adjust, especially playing against a player like him. You have to be aware throughout the whole time and stay focused."

Dimitrov, aged 34, has extended his excellent record at the Paris Masters (25 wins, 12 losses) and is close of reaching Tomas Berdych (27) and Boris Becker (29) as the player with most victories at the French tournament (only behind an unreachable Djokovic, who has won the tournament seven times).

His next match in round of 32 will be against Daniil Medvedev or Jaume Munar on Wednesday.