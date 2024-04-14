Grifters are hating on Star Wars Outlaws protagonist for being too ugly

HQ

It's probably best to steer clear of the discourse around female protagonists and characters in gaming right now. Any actual debate has been removed for the sake of grifters trying to desperately grab hold of any attention they can by claiming that gaming is being ruined by the woke mob.

The latest target of the hate is Kay Vess, the protagonist for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws. Now, Ubisoft has recently taken a fair bit of flack for this upcoming open-world action adventure game, as the prices for some editions do feel out of proportion, but then of course the loud crowd has to step in and say the game will die purely because they don't find its main character attractive.

Entering any sort of gaming discourse is usually a minefield, but recently it especially feels like a nuclear wasteland, as the old-school gamers labelling themselves as the counter-culture are constantly finding a new game to praise to the hilt or get delisted on Steam. In reality, the "issue" just simply isn't that deep, if it exists at all. Star Wars is a galaxy full of roaring furry creatures, droids that exude far too much charm with a simple beep, and yet apparently there's no space for a woman that some people don't find attractive?



