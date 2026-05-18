Griezmann apologises to Atleti fans for leaving to Barcelona: "I was very young, I made a mistake"

HQ

Antoine Griezmann, 34-year-old French forward, played his final match with Atlético de Madrid on Sunday, a 1-0 victory over Girona, and he received a tribute as he says goodbye as a club legend and the the top goal-scorer record in Atleti's history.

Griezmann played five seasons between 2014 and 2019, left to Barcelona for two seasons, returning in the summer of 2021 for five more seasons until his departure in 2026, leaving to Orlando City in the MLS.

In the tribute at the Metropolitano Stadium, an emotional Griezmann apologised the fans for his "treason" back then. "I didn't realize how much affection I had there, I was very young, and well, I made a mistake, I reconsidered and we did everything to come back here and enjoy it again".

Ironically, Griezmann never won the league title: Barcelona won multiple seasons where Griezmann was in Atleti, but none with Griezmann at the team. In fact, Atlético de Madrid won the 2020/21 league, their most recent title... Griezmann's biggest club trophy was the UEFA Europa League in 2017/18. "I didn't win La Liga or the UCL, but your love is what matters", added Griezmann.