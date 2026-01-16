Grid Legends will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 at the end of the month

HQ

Due to a period of middling success as of recent, developer Codemasters has seemingly been relegated to just the maker of EA's F1 game series. Before this became the case, the studio did deliver a few other options, like the commercially unsuccessful EA Sports WRC and Grid Legends before that.

The arcade racing title arrived in February 2022 and found middling success. It was initially available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices, but never made the jump to Nintendo systems, even if this is about to change.

It has been confirmed that Grid Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at the end of January. Launching on the hybrid successor platform on January 29, this will be the Deluxe Edition of the game that includes all of the launched DLC, on top of a slate of performance options, such as Graphics and Performance modes for visuals and Balanced and Battery Saver modes for when playing handheld.

Looking at the price point of the game, it will be selling for £24.99/€29.99.