Grid Legends has received a February 25 release date

Codemasters has just revealed that Grid Legends will release on February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. Along with the release date, details on the racer's pre-order bonuses and Deluxe Edition were also announced.

Players who pre-order ahead of launch will receive the GRID Legends: Seneca & Ravenwest Double Pack. This double pack contains four additional cars that can be used in career mode. These include the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko.

Additionally, players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be granted the Voltz Pack at launch which includes two cars (Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi R8 1:1). They will also receive a Mechanic Pass that speeds up the process of unlocking vehicle upgrades. Following launch, four premium DLC packs will be released and these will include new cars, new event types, and circuits. You can find out more details here.