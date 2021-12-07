Grid Legends gets official box art

HQ

It was recently announced that Grid Legends, the latest racer from the British studio Codemasters, will be released on February 25 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It offers both a campaign and online multiplayer as well as tools to create your very own challenges to compete on.

Now we've gotten the official box art for the game, which reveals it does support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series S/X. This means you can freely move between Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X using the same cloud save file. It also includes a free upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, but we don't have any details on how this works yet.

Check out the box art below.