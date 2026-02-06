Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition

HQ

Grid Legends was launched back in 2022 for the more advanced consoles, with Nintendo Switch being left out - but now, four years later, it's time for the game to skid onto Switch 2. To everyone's delight, this time it's a release that includes all the extra content released to date. The developer Feral Interactive, which handled the port, also promises a ride that does not detract from the racing experience on Nintendo's latest hardware, technically speaking, and it is primarily these aspects that I have chosen to focus on during my time with the game. For a more detailed and in-depth analysis, I therefore refer you to our previous review, as it is, in many ways, the same basic experience, albeit with some refinements and adjustments made since then for this edition.

Beautiful car in a graphically impressive racing game for Switch 2.

The story mode "Driven to Glory" is presented here with the help of real actors and revolves around the fictional Seneca Racing team in their quest to conquer the podium and become the best in the motor racing world. It's a journey filled with drama and less successful drivers - and this is where you come in, as a rookie who will lead the team to success in a series of levels that mix different game modes such as elimination and regular track racing around the world. The story itself is decent but never gets particularly exciting, even though it tries to take itself seriously. However, it's hard to ignore what often borders on a TV production when it cuts between appalled live-action actors and pre-rendered in-engine sequences. It's a trivial story intended to link together a series of different racing events in different vehicle classes - which it does quite well.

The actors who drive the story forward give mixed performances.

Instead, the focus is naturally on racing, which is a cross between light simulation and a more light-hearted arcade style that does not place any unreasonable demands on the player or require any previous experience in the genre. Personally, I appreciate "simcade" games where I am never forced to fiddle with every little detail of the car to reach the finish line - but it is possible to adjust several parameters that affect everything from acceleration to suspension, centre of gravity and grip, as well as a garage where you can make major upgrades for the money you earn and buy new cars.

From Paris to the countryside on the game's many tracks.

The vehicles represented here (145 in total) also behave as expected in terms of road grip, top speeds and cornering, whether it's the Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, the asphalt-slicking Formula X kart, the heavier American Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the rear-wheel-drive BMW M6 GT3 - or our Swedish workhorse, the Volvo 850 estate. However, it should be emphasised that the main focus is on driving pleasure and not laser-cut detail work in the respective vehicles' drivetrains, as Grid Legends, as mentioned, does not strive for ultra-realism but instead focuses on accessibility - which it succeeds in doing. However, I suggest that you play at a slightly higher difficulty level from the start, whether it's the story or career mode with its countless events and challenges, to get some worthy opposition on any of the more than 130 different tracks, several of which are taken from real life.

Dubai's rain-soaked streets.

Deluxe Edition, as mentioned, the Switch 2 edition comes packed with all the expansions and add-ons that have been released, which means several new single-player stories, competition types, tracks and an expanded vehicle gallery. This naturally results in an incredibly expansive and substantial edition, where the base game already offers hundreds of racing moments spread across different series and classes. For racing enthusiasts on the hybrid console, there has so far been a meagre selection for those seeking a somewhat "realistic" driving experience, and here I believe that Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition fills a gap that has been left empty. Furthermore, it does not demand full price, which is commendable considering how rich in content and expanded it is.

It takes time if you want to unlock the faster cars.

Did Feral Interactive manage to translate a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game to Switch 2 as promised? Perhaps not on a 1:1 scale - that would have been unreasonable - but despite this, I was terribly impressed by what my Switch 2 displayed in front of me. As usual, there are several different graphics modes to choose from, as well as HDR. When docked, you can play with Graphics or Performance, which means 30 frames per second with higher graphics quality, or 60 frames per second with slightly lower fidelity. When playing on the go, there are four modes available. In addition to the two mentioned above, there is also Balanced mode, which is a hybrid mode between graphics and performance with a frame rate that varies between 30 and 60. The last mode is called Battery and is intended to offer longer handheld sessions - however, I have not evaluated exactly how this mode works or is structured.

I'll never get this close to a Koenigsegg Jesko, but this will do.

So where do I end up after burning rubber around the world in this edition? It's a good game - in many ways better today than it was then, with lots of content and a racing curve that anyone can handle, whether they're just starting to learn to drive or drifting on a daily basis. However, the lack of a proper online mode where you can play with or against others is a missed opportunity. Instead, you have to battle it out on leaderboards that invite rivalry. The AI-controlled opponents tend to behave strangely aggressively at times, with proper PIT manoeuvres that send you spinning, which of course has no place here. I also feel that some of the lower and lighter vehicles could have used a little more weight to prevent them from becoming airborne like paper aeroplanes when colliding. The price is exemplary for this type of older title, and overall, I choose to raise the rating one point from the older basic edition.