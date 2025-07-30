Greyhawk awaits: Temple of Elemental Evil is getting a re-release on Steam

HQ

One of the most iconic Dungeons & Dragons adventures of all time is making a digital comeback this fall. Yes, soon you'll be able to delve once again into The Temple of Elemental Evil, as SNEG—known for publishing classic titles like Demon Stone and Dragonshard on Steam—breathes new life into Troika Games' 2003 version.

The game is based on Gary Gygax's timeless Advanced Dungeons & Dragons module of the same name, first released over 40 years ago. However, it became especially well-known after being adapted to the D&D 3.0 ruleset in the early 2000s. Notably, this PC version remains the only digital DnD game to take place in the Greyhawk setting—a detail that hardcore fans still cherish.

The Temple of Elemental Evil offers a surprising amount of freedom for its age: quests can be tackled in any order, you control five fully customizable characters, and you're granted a level of structural freedom reminiscent of modern RPGs. Just don't expect any Larian-style polish—this is still a rugged, challenging game from another era. But charm? It's absolutely dripping with it. The relaunch is set for September.