Gretchen Walsh surpasses her own world record in 50m butterfly at Swimming World Cup 2025

Gretchen Walsh, 22-year-old American swimmer, continues her record breaking career by surpassing her own record in 50m butterfly. She finished 23.72s, two tenths of a second less than in the Swimming Championships in Budapest in December 2024, where she broke a record that had been untouched for 15 years (23.94, down from Therese Alshammar time of 24.38 in 2009).

Walsh, holder of six world records, including 100m butterfly, and winner of two gold medals and two silver medals in Paris 2024, achieved the new world record at the swimming World Cup in Carmel, USA, where she won a bonus of $10,000 for breaking her record, as reported by Olympics.com.

Walsh says that there's a lot of thought that goes into a swim to make every detail perfect, so that everything works as it needs to achieve the shortest time. "I felt confident in doing my normal routine, and I just made sure that I was really putting a lot of power and effort into every single stroke. There's just not many in a race like that", she said.

Walsh won gold medal in 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 100m Medley. She leads the overall rankings after the first tournament of the season