Greta Thunberg's Gaza flotilla says it's been hit by drone

HQ

This is not Greta Thunberg's first trip to Gaza. She previously traveled there a few months ago, when Israeli forces intercepted her and sent her back to Europe. Now, she has set out on another journey to the enclave. This time, the flotilla claims that one of their key boats was struck by a drone, causing a fire on the main deck. The vessel, carrying a small group of passengers including Thunberg, suffered no injuries, and the crew quickly brought the blaze under control. Tunisian authorities, however, denied that any external attack took place, saying the fire started on board. The flotilla, which aims to challenge Israel's long-standing naval blockade of Gaza, has faced multiple obstacles on its mission, including previous interventions by Israeli forces. What do you think about the incident?