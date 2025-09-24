Greta Thunberg's Gaza flotilla hit with Abba hits

HQ

Greta Thunberg's Gaza flotilla has being making headlines for quite a while. Now, it has done it again. This time, after running into a new obstacle off Greece: Abba. "Lay All Your Love On Me" by the Swedish pop band Abba (a possible nod to Greta Thunberg's nationality) blasted over the speakers on multiple flotilla vessels. "We are witnessing these psychological operations first-hand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement. Then, Yasemin Acar, a member of the flotilla, said in a video: "They're jamming our radio. We don't know where this is coming from, the sound, but other vessels are experiencing the same thing." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!